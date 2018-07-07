Maxwell powers Australia to T20 win

AFP, HARARE

Glenn Maxwell yesterday hit a half-century for Australia as they chased down Zimbabwe’s 151-9 with a ball to spare in a tightly contested Twenty20 match.

Maxwell’s 56 — his first half-century since February — helped ease the pain for an Australian middle order who were made to graft after Zimbabwean all-rounder Solomon Mire notched his second consecutive 50-plus score earlier in the day.

Zimbabwe enjoyed early success, dismissing Australia openers Aaron Finch and Alex Carey inside the first five overs.

It was not until Maxwell began to find the middle of his bat that Australia started to bring the asking rate down.

He was particularly harsh on Zimbabwe’s spinners, collecting sixes off Malcolm Waller, Wellington Masakadza and debutant Brandon Mavuta.

However, he departed soon after, driving fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani into the hands of Elton Chigumbura at extra-cover to spark a late fightback from Zimbabwe.

That challenging total set by the hosts was thanks mainly to Mire, who helped his team recover from the dismissal of Cephas Zhuwao from the first ball.

Moor eventually fell for 30, chasing quick runs, but Mire brought up a 44-ball half-century in the 17th over.

Zimbabwe then lost four wickets in two overs on the charge at the death, with Andrew Tye once again starring with the ball, but reached a total that nearly sparked an upset.

Australia’s win provides a welcome confidence boost ahead of their clash with favorites Pakistan in tomorrow’s final.