Hicks hits three homers as Yankees rout Red Sox

AP, NEW YORK

First, it was third-string catcher Kyle Higashioka getting the silent treatment in the dugout after a home run.

Then, the same for Aaron Hicks when he hit homer No. 3.

On a hot night with the pennant race heating up, the New York Yankees enjoyed some more yucks against their biggest rivals.

Hicks on Sunday launched three home runs as the Yankees pummeled David Price again, connecting five times in the first four innings on the way to an 11-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox.

“It feels awesome,” Hicks said. “I blacked out after the third one. Kind of didn’t know what to do, but, I mean, it’s exciting.”

Luis Severino became the first 13-game winner in the majors, cruising through 6-2/3 shutout innings of two-hit ball after the Bronx Bombers quickly built him a big cushion.

With the teams trading blowouts all weekend, the Yankees (54-27) took two of three from Boston to regain baseball’s best record and first place in the American League East.

“It’s going to be a dogfight. We have a good team, they have a good team,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “A weird series, honestly. It was very weird. Weird games.”

Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres also homered for New York, who lead the 19-game season series 5-4.

The next time the teams meet is early next month at Fenway Park.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a fun few months,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The first Yankees leadoff batter to hit three home runs in a game, Hicks connected twice from the right side of the plate and once from the left.

He smacked a two-run shot to right field in the second inning and a solo drive to center in the fourth that chased Price (9-6) and made it 8-0.

Hicks pulled his 14th of the season into the right-field stands in the eighth off Hector Velazquez.

It was the first three-homer game by a Yankees player since Alex Rodriguez accomplished the feat in Minnesota in July 2015.

The only other Yankees hitter to go deep three times at Yankee Stadium was Curtis Granderson in April 2012 against the Twins.

Severino (13-2) lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.98 and improved to 8-0 at home this season.

He walked off to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 46,795 and tipped his cap, right on track to become the first Yankees pitcher to start the All-Star Game since Roger Clemens in 2001.

“It means a lot,” Severino said. “Facing the Red Sox is one of the best things in baseball.”