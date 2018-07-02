Angulo had no losses but he does now, Ramirez says

AP, OKLAHOMA CITY

Gilberto Ramirez said at his prefight press conference that he would be the one to remain undefeated following his bout with Alexis Angulo. He kept his promise on Saturday night.

Ramirez unanimously outpointed Angulo to retain the WBO super middleweight championship, winning 120-108 on one judge’s card and 119-109 on the other two.

Making his fourth title defense, the undefeated Ramirez outlasted Angulo in a fairly even 12-round bout in which neither boxer appeared to have the upper hand, and neither landed many significant punches.

“I am really happy because I keep my belt and stay undefeated too, and he has a loss now, like I promised in the press conference — he had no losses but he does now,” Ramirez said.

The 27-year-old Ramirez, from Mexico, improved to 38-0. Colombian Angulo, 34, fell to 23-1.