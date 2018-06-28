SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

E-SPORTS

IOC to host forum

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is next month to host a forum on e-sports as it explores the possibility of one day including video games in the Olympics. The IOC and Global Association of International Sports Federations are to host the event on July 21 in Lausanne, Switzerland. The forum, announced on Tuesday, is to bring together gaming executives, players, sponsors and event organizers with a goal of building relationships between Olympic leaders and the e-sports industry. The forum would be a “great opportunity for both the Olympic movement and representatives from the world of e-sports and gaming to begin a discussion, listen and learn from each other, and understand the potential opportunities for collaboration,” IOC sports director Kit McConnell said. Olympic leaders discussed e-sports at a summit last fall. They determined e-sports could be considered a sporting activity and that its growth and popularity with younger demographics would be attractive to the Olympics.

CRICKET

Official challenges probe

A Zimbabwean official who was suspended for obstructing an anti-corruption investigation by the International Cricket Council is claiming the world body acted improperly. Enock Ikope, a Zimbabwe Cricket director who was suspended this month, said through legal documents that the council “acted unlawfully” by trying to take his cellphone. Ikope said he refused to immediately hand over the phone to investigators, but later sent it to them after consulting with his lawyers. The council in a statement on Tuesday said that Ikope is bound by the anti-corruption code and should have handed over any possible evidence unless he had a “compelling” reason why he could not.

CYCLING

Vogel in intensive care

Germany’s Olympic and world sprint champion Kristina Vogel is in intensive care following a serious crash in training, the German Cycling Federation said on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who won the individual sprint world title in Hong Kong last year, as well as a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, collided with another cyclist while training at Germany’s Cottbus velodrome. “We are shocked,” the federation said on Facebook. “Kristina is being flown to Berlin and will be operated on there in [the] coming hours.” The federation also posted a statement on its Web site saying that Vogel was in a serious condition. “She suffered serious spinal injuries and is in intensive care,” it said.

FOOTBALL

Spanier conviction upheld

An appeals court is upholding a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction against former Penn State president Graham Spanier over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in the team locker room. A Superior Court majority on Tuesday rejected Spanier’s claims that too much time had passed to charge him, he did not owe the boy a duty of care and should not have been charged because he did not supervise children directly. Spanier’s lawyers said Spanier is deeply disappointed and “plans to pursue his appellate options” in hopes of vindication. Two of Spanier’s top deputies pleaded guilty to child endangerment and testified against him last year.