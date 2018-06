FIFA World Cup: Luis Suarez inspires Uruguay to 3-0 win over 10-man Russia

AFP, SAMARA, Russia

Luis Suarez on Monday helped fire Uruguay into the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup as Group A winners after opening the scoring in their 3-0 win over hosts Russia, who had a man sent off.

A pinpoint free-kick from the Barcelona star and an own-goal from Denis Cheryshev put Uruguay 2-0 up inside 23 minutes in Samara before Edinson Cavani added their late third.

Russia were reduced to 10 men after 36 minutes, when rightback Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two yellow cards in a match that will be a reality check for a side who easily won their first two matches.

This is the first time Uruguay have won all three group games at a World Cup finals.

Uruguay are on Saturday to play their last-16 tie in Sochi, Russia, against the Group B runners-up, Portugal.

Russia, who had sealed their spot in the last 16 before the match, will have the consolation of a day’s extra rest and huge support at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium when they face Group B winners Spain on Sunday.

Uruguay stamped their authority early in the group decider.

When Russian midfielder Iury Gazinsky fouled Rodrigo Bentancur on the edge of the area, Suarez expertly placed the direct free-kick in the gap between the outstretched glove of Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev and the post on 10 minutes.

Uruguay doubled their lead when Diego Laxalt’s shot took a wicked deflection off the leg of defender Cheryshev and flew past despairing Akinfeev on 23 minutes.

To compound Russia’s problems, Smolnikov was sent off after scything down Laxalt just eight minutes after his first booking.

Smolnikov, one of three changes from the team that enjoyed a 3-1 win over Egypt, was on the verge of tears as he trudged off with the home crowd stunned into near silence.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov responded by taking Cheryshev off and slotting Brazilian-born Mario Fernandes into the vacant rightback berth.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Russia had opportunities to get back in the game as they kept battling.

With 20 minutes remaining, the video assistant referee turned down Russia’s appeals for a penalty after Artem Dzyuba appeared to be elbowed in the face by Diego Godin.

Cavani sealed the win on 90 minutes by tapping home the rebound, after Akinfeev had parried Godin’s header.