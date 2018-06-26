Encarnacion hits grand slam as Indians rout Tigers

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

The sweet-swinging Cleveland Indians are taking their show on the road after one successful homestand.

Edwin Encarnacion on Sunday hit an eighth-inning grand slam, helping the Cleveland Indians rout the Detroit Tigers 12-2 for their season-high seventh straight victory.

Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis also connected for Cleveland, who outscored Detroit 26-3 in a three-game sweep.

Ramirez finished with three hits, extending his streak of reaching base to 31 consecutive games.

“Everybody’s doing their part,” Encarnacion said. “The top of the lineup, the bottom of the lineup. Everything’s going great.”

Adam Plutko (4-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball, becoming the second rookie starter to beat the Tigers in the series.

Shane Bieber pitched seven innings in Friday last week’s 12-0 win.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (4-6) allowed a season-high six runs in three-plus innings in his shortest outing of the season.

Detroit have lost five straight overall and are 3-10 against Cleveland this season.

“They’re hot, they’re swinging the bats good and they jumped on us early again today,” Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said. “The ball is flying here now.”

The Indians have outscored their opponents 54-9 during their winning streak.

They were to open a nine-game road trip yesterday in St Louis, Missouri.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” Encarnacion said.

Cleveland had the game in hand when they added five more runs in the eighth.

Kipnis hit a leadoff drive against Artie Lewicki. Lindor’s single and a double by Michael Brantley put runners on second and third.

Ramirez was intentionally walked and Encarnacion followed with a drive to right for his 11th career grand slam.

“When Edwin swings like that, it has to make them think twice,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Then when they pitch around somebody, you love to see it hurt the other team, and you can tell Edwin was really bearing down there.”

Niko Goodrum and James McCann had RBI singles for Detroit in the fourth inning.