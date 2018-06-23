SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

WORLD CUP

Japan win threatens toilets

Japan fans following their team’s 2-1 win over Colombia on Tuesday risked triggering a plumbing disaster when millions rushed to the toilet at halftime. After the nail-biting first 45 minutes, water use jumped 24 percent in Tokyo, the city’s Bureau of Waterworks said yesterday. “We presume it’s because a lot of people holding off on a trip to the bathroom all went at once,” an official said. “Water use can fluctuate, especially during soccer matches, which only have one break in the middle,” she added. “It also can be affected by a period of time, excitement and other factors.” Jubilant fans made another dash for the loo at the final whistle, causing another spike of 50 percent in water use. However, the bureau had anticipated the stampede and adjusted the city’s supply and pressure accordingly, the official said. The viewing rate for the fixture hit a yearly high of 48.7 percent in Japan, surpassing the 33.9 percent marked when figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu won Olympic gold in February.

WORLD CUP

Egypt to protest referee

Egypt is to formally protest to FIFA about the performance of Paraguay referee Enrique Caceres, whose decisions they feel influenced their 3-1 defeat to Russia on Tuesday. “We want an investigation into the performance of the whole refereeing team,” Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida said yesterday. Egypt felt that fullback Ahmed Fathi was pushed in the process of attempting to clear the ball two minutes into the second half and as a result steered it into his own net, Abo Rida said. He also felt there was a legitimate penalty appeal in the 78th minute for striker Marwan Mohsen, who was bundled over by Russia defender Ilya Kutepov. “The referee should have used VAR [video assistant referee] to check and award the penalty,” he said.

WORLD CUP

Games streaming in metro

Some Muscovites have found their daily commute on one of the busiest underground systems in the world flying past after city authorities began screening games in metro carriages. “It’s great! If our team was playing right now, I’d be shouting and disturbing other people, but now I am watching it calmly,” said Valery Arakelov, a Moscow resident engrossed in Australia’s encounter with Denmark on Thursday. “Some people appear to have been watching entire games while riding on the circle line,” Moscow Metro first deputy head Roman Latypov said. “We see that some of the passengers enter the metro when a match starts and they go around until the match ends, so the circle line now is extremely popular with some of the fans.”

SURFING

Israelis try to break record

Hundreds of Israeli surfers in skull-and-crossbones shirts yesterday took to the waves in what they said was a record-breaking protest against potential environmental damage from offshore gas development. Organizers said that 992 people paddled out and held hands to form a circle opposite Herzliya to demand that a planned gas rig be relocated further from the Mediterranean coast. The event is to be submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition, organizers said. Guinness lists a 511-person circle of surfers in California last year as the world-record “surfing paddle-out.”