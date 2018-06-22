N Zealand, England top women’s T20 record in S Africa

AFP, LONDON

England posted a new women’s Twenty20 international record of 250-3 against South Africa at Taunton on Wednesday — just hours after New Zealand had done the same thing to the Proteas at the same ground.

The three sides are taking part in a triangular tournament where teams play doubleheaders.

It was South Africa’s turn on Wednesday. First they conceded 216-1 against New Zealand, but that record did not last long.

A few hours later, England eclipsed that score, with Tammy Beaumont making 116 and putting on 147 for the first wicket with Danni Wyatt (56).

“We saw the Kiwi girls broke it; Robbo [England coach Mark Robinson] told us in the pre-match chat not to try and break it, but I think a few of the girls got a bit of a challenge on,” Beaumont told Sky Sports. “It’s an incredible wicket, and we feel a bit sorry for the South Africa girls having to go two in two, but that’s the way it goes in this T20 series and we’ve all got one of those.”

England went on to win the match by a huge 121 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Suzie Bates top-scored with 124 not out off 66 balls, while Sophie Devine (73) put on a record 182 for the first wicket against overworked South Africa.

New Zealand’s total surpassed Australia’s 209-4 against England in Mumbai, India, in March.

It came barely a week after they posted a colossal 490-4 — the highest total in any one-day international, women’s or men’s — which featured Amelia Kerr’s individual record 232 not out.

Bates’ innings on Wednesday saw her go past former England captain Charlotte Edwards as the leading run-scorer in women’s T20s.