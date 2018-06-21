FIFA World Cup: Russia’s shocking victories kindle hope

AFP, MOSCOW

Russia can afford to dream.

The hosts on Tuesday defied critics and confounded expectations by easing past Egypt 3-1, all but assuring their place in the last 16 of a FIFA World Cup for the first time since the Soviet era.

Free-scoring Russia — who have now struck eight times in just two matches — have lifted the home fans, who in turn have inspired the men in red on the pitch, for so long underachievers at the highest level.

“Can you believe it?” Sport Express asked.

“We waited a very long time for this,” Russian Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov said.

They certainly have.

The Russian soccer team has been the poor cousin of the nation’s ice hockey sides and Olympic legends, whose victories have long been a source of huge national pride.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expected Russia to lift the golden World Cup trophy when he helped secure the hosting rights in 2010, but he arguably had to say that.

He was being wildly optimistic, but the players gave the fans precious little reason for hope as the World Cup approached — entering the tournament as the lowest-ranked nation, down at 70th in the world.

Russia were winless in seven games ahead of their opener, with almost their entire defense out with injuries.

They had managed just one shot on target in their final two warm-ups and were getting whistled off the pitch by frustrated supporters.

The nation was preparing for the worst by the time the World Cup kicked off last week, but instead Russia have ripped up the form book and performed a miracle.

They put five goals past Saudi Arabia, with two-goal Denis Cheryshev emerging as an instant star, before limiting Egypt’s star forward, Mohamed Salah, to just one goal from a penalty-kick in their second game on Tuesday to stand on the brink of qualification.

Fans who had been pleasantly surprised after the performance against Saudi Arabia are now starting to believe, wondering how far this group of players can go.

The importance of Russian teams’ successes can often be measured by the number of accolades they receive from powerful politicians.

The gushing words of encouragement and support for coach Stanislav Cherchesov and his charges were coming thick and fast after their victory against Egypt.

The government-run RIA Novosti news agency called the team “23 happy brothers.”

A grinning Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev posted a photograph on Facebook of him watching the Egypt game with Belarussian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov.

“Victory!” he wrote.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko — the former sports minister who still oversees soccer in an unofficial capacity — said the squad was full of patriots.

“These are our best boys,” Mutko said. “This matters to them. They love their country. They understand that this is the World Cup.”

Russia still have one more group match left to play, against two-time World Cup champions Uruguay on Monday next week.

Yet, they know they have pretty much sealed their passage out of Group A and are set to play in the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

Once there, they can expect a last-16 date with either Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal or Spain, one of the favorites for the tournament.

Few dare to look ahead much further, because victory against either would be a shock and a monumental success.

However, the players are riding the crest of a wave and aim to keep doing what they are doing, which is working a treat.