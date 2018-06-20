Liao, Kern praised after Lamigo claim title

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Lamigo Monkeys manager Hong I-chung and star relief pitcher Chen Yu-hsun praised the contributions of key players and the support of the team’s fans after they seized the CPBK first-half title with a 3-1 win over Brothers Baseball Club on Sunday.

Lamigo scored three late runs to beat Brothers Baseball Club and clinch the CPBL half-season title, sparking a jubilant celebration by the home fans at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium.

With two men on base, Liao Chien-fu ripped a shot to the outfield wall for a triple, driving two runs in the eighth inning.

Liao came home for Lamigo’s third run when first baseman Chen chun-hsiu slapped a single into the right field.

American starter Bruce Kern pitched a gem, limiting the Brothers to only two hits and one issued walk for one run through eight frames.

Kern picked up his eighth win of the season and improved his ERA to 3.68.

Lamigo called on closer Chen with a Brothers runner on third in the ninth inning and Chen yielded one run on a single, then induced a grounder and a fly-out to end the game, recording his league-best 18th save.

“I had to shoulder lots of pressure this year, and I really appreciated the fans who did not quit on me and continue to give me support,” Chen said in a video message posted yesterday.

“Through all the travails, I have not changed a bit, it is still the same Chen Yu-hsun you have always known,” Chen said, referring to criticism of his alleged unethical behavior after reports surfaced of him having affairs with numerous women while still undergoing divorce proceedings with his wife.

Team manager Hong singled out Liao and Kern for praise after the game.

“Liao came through for us, not just tonight, as he always produced the key hits during the title race... Kern had excellent control in this game. We had to rely on him this season. When Kern has good control, he can shut down the opposition for our team to get the win,” Hong said.

It had been a tight race with the Uni-President Lions earlier this month, but the Lamigo Monkeys put together a streak with four straight victories last week to clinch the first-half title.

The Lions had a five-game stand in Kaohsiung last week, but they slumped to two losses, while the other three games were postponed due to rain and rescheduled for this week.