SPORTS BFIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Ronaldo pleads guilty

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of 18.8 million euros (US$21.8 million) in exchange for a prison sentence that would most likely be suspended, El Mundo reported on Friday. Ronaldo is ready to admit to four counts of tax fraud that would carry a prison sentence of two years, the newspaper said. Prison sentences not more than two years in Spain are often suspended for first-time offenders. The deal has yet to be ratified by the Spanish Tax Office, according to different Spanish media, including Europa Press news agency. Neither the office, the Spanish Ministry of Justice nor people close to Ronaldo would confirm the existence of a deal when called by reporters. One year ago, a Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011 to 2014 worth 14.7 million euros.

BASEBALL

Kang back after third DUI

Pirates infielder Kang Jung-ho was on Friday reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis after missing last season and the first part of this year because of visa issues. The 31-year-old was unable to secure a work visa to travel from South Korea after he was arrested for driving under the influence for a third time in December 2016 in Seoul. He received an eight-month suspended prison sentence. Friday’s move is primarily procedural, since Kang has already played in 11 minor league games. He was cleared to travel to the US on April 27. Kang finished third in the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year voting after becoming the first native South Korean position player to make the jump from the South Korea Baseball Organization to the MLB.

BASKETBALL

NBA teases rule change

The NBA on Friday sent a memo to all 30 teams saying the draft’s “eligibility rules” could change as soon as 2021 based on a review of issues “related to player development and the corruption investigation in college basketball,” ESPN reported. The memo does not specifically mention the league’s one-and-done rule — which prevents players from entering the NBA until age 19 or a year removed from high school — but it indicates that rule could be eliminated “prior to the 2021 or 2022 draft,” ESPN said. The elimination of the rule would likely make the ensuing draft much more talent-rich than a typical draft by featuring much of the top talent from consecutive high-school classes in one draft.

TENNIS

Romania mad over cartoon

Romanians are expressing outrage at a cartoon in Charlie Hebdo likening their newly crowned tennis champion Simona Halep to a Roma scrap metal collector. The caricature in Thursday’s edition of the weekly showed Halep holding up her French Open trophy and shouting “Old iron! Old iron!” French ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis defended “freedom of expression and a free press,” adding on Friday that the cartoon “doesn’t at all represent French public opinion.” Halep, who received a hero’s welcome upon her return to Romania, said she was not “in a position to comment,” but Brussels-based Romanian journalist Dan Alexe said he believed the joke was directed at “ignorant French who think all Romanians are metal thieves.” The ethnic Roma minority, some of whom prefer to call themselves Gypsies, makes up about 3 percent of Romania’s population of nearly 20 million.