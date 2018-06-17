Yankees seeking starter

Reuters

It is no secret the New York Yankees are looking to add starting pitching ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, with managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner saying earlier this week that the area is a concern.

General manager Brian Cashman on Friday verified that intent, telling reporters he has reached out to about 20 teams to gauge the market for starters.

“This team has really earned the right to get reinforced if we can possibly find a way,” Cashman said. “We really like the team we’ve got and we’d certainly love to make it better if it’s possible.”

It does appear to be possible, as Steinbrenner said that the team “purposely left a decent amount of money for just this.”

With one of the best farm systems in the majors, the Yankees also hold the chips to swing a deal for a premier arm.

“If we decide to go get a pitcher and if a pitcher’s available, I think we definitely have the flexibility that would allow me to do just that,” Steinbrenner said.

Unsurprisingly, rookie Gleyber Torres will not be dangled in trade talks. The 21-year-old second baseman entered Friday hitting .289 with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs in 45 games and has been deemed untouchable.

“Come on now,” Cashman said. “I’ve got to walk around this city.”

The Yankees have the best winning percentage in baseball at 44-20, but injuries have begun taking a toll on their starting rotation.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery is out for the season after needing Tommy John surgery and right-hander Masahiro Tanaka last week hit the 10-day disabled list with mild strains in both hamstrings.

Overall, the Yankees are 12th in the majors with a 3.90 rotation ERA, but standing pat is something New York does not often do when they have a shot at a World Series title.

“We’ve got some options for August, September, but again, we’re going to look at anything that comes across our desk,” Steinbrenner said.

At Yankee Stadium on Friday, Jonathan Loaisiga pitched five scoreless innings in his MLB debut as the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0.

Filling in for Tanaka, Loaisiga held the Rays to three hits and navigated through four walks.

Loaisiga became the second Yankee to make his debut as a starting pitcher at any version of Yankee Stadium and not allow a run. The other was Sam Militello, who allowed one hit in seven innings against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 9, 1992.