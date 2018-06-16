Russian lawmaker urges free love after backlash

AP, MOSCOW

Russian women and visiting World Cup soccer fans: Be fruitful and multiply.

After a lawmaker caused a backlash on social media by advising Russian women against getting involved with foreign soccer fans, one of her colleagues is urging love and procreation during the tournament.

“The more love stories we have connected to the world championship, the more people from different countries fall in love, the more children are born, the better,” state news agency Tass quoted Russian Legislator Mikhail Degtyaryov as telling reporters on Thursday.

Degtyaryov appeared to be doing damage control after Legislator Tamara Pletnyova on Wednesday told Russian women to think twice before entering into casual relationships with foreign tourists, because they might end up rearing their children alone.

Pletnyova, who heads a parliamentary committee on children and families, also suggested that Russian women should marry local men and said that children born from mixed-raced marriages are unhappy.

The comments prompted criticism on social media, with some saying that Pletnyova’s views were racist and archaic.

Degtyaryov, who heads a parliamentary committee overseeing sports, on Thursday promoted the opposite view.

“Many years from now these children will remember that their parents’ love story began during the World Cup in Russia in 2018,” Degtyaryov said, according to Tass. “I hope to God that there would be more loves stories, more children, more mixed unions.”

“We welcome fans from all countries, skin colors, all religions, all genders and all [sexual] orientations,” Degtyarov added.

The Kremlin weighed in, reluctantly, on the controversy.

Asked about Pletnyova’s comments, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that the Kremlin has nothing to do with the matter.

“As for our Russian women, they will make their own judgement,” Peskov said. “They are the best women in the world.”

Peskov noted that spectators attending matches receive special World Cup identification cards that have the phrase “Say no to racism” written on them.

“This is probably the best way to characterize the atmosphere of this holiday and Russia’s approach to it,” Peskov added.