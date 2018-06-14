US sweeps China in exhibition series

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

Tobin Heath scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute in her return from injury and the US national team beat China 2-1 on Tuesday night to sweep the two-game exhibition series.

Three minutes after China tied the score at 1 all on Li Ying’s fast-break goal, Heath chipped the goalkeeper on a missed hit.

It was Heath’s first game with the national team since appearing as a substitute in a friendly against New Zealand in September last year. She had surgery to remove bone growth on her right ankle in early January.

Megan Rapinoe put the US ahead in the 35th minute by heading home a cross from Christen Press at the far post.

Press became the 37th player to appear in 100 matches for the US.

US goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris made her first start of this year. She denied a well-placed free kick from just outside the penalty box in the 74th minute.

The US team had beaten China 1-0 in the first game of the exhibition series on Thursday last week in Sandy, Utah.