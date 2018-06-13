SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Angels deny Ohtani surgery

Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler on Monday denied a report that two-way star Shohei Ohtani faced season-ending Tommy John surgery on his damaged elbow. ESPN baseball commentator Pedro Gomez on Sunday reported that Ohtani was expected to undergo surgery on his elbow that could leave him sidelined until 2020. However, Eppler swiftly played down the reports early on Monday, telling the MLB Network that there had been no change in Ohtani’s condition. The Japanese star is out for three weeks after suffering sprained elbow ligaments and the club is hopeful that he might respond to platelet-rich plasma and stem cell therapy. Ohtani’s injury is a blow to the Angels, who are 37-29 as they attempt to stay in touch with the pace-setting Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros in the American League West division.

CYCLING

Colbrelli wins Swiss sprint

Italy’s Sonny Colbrelli outfoxed three-time world champion Peter Sagan and Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria to win the third stage of the Tour de Suisse on Monday. BMC’s Stefan Kung, the yellow jersey wearer and home hope, finished in the main pack to maintain his overall lead, as the race turns into the high mountains. Colbrelli launched his sprint early and got a good 10 bike lengths ahead before Sagan and Gaviria went after him. The three crossed the line all leaning in on each other with the fast-moving Sagan in the middle unable to muscle through. Slovak Sagan had won Sunday’s stage, while Quick-Step’s Gaviria also came second on stage two and must be wondering where he can find a win. The 182km run over rolling terrain featured a high tempo largely thanks to a three-man breakaway eventually reeled in largely by the efforts of Sagan’s team.

BOXING

Wilder to fight Joshua

American Deontay Wilder has agreed on terms to fight Anthony Joshua in Britain later this year in a bout that would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000, ESPN reported on Monday. Briton Joshua (21-0) is the holder of the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles while Wilder (40-0) is the WBC world champion. Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel told ESPN that they had agreed to the latest terms offered by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn. “We have agreed to the terms that Eddie has put out to us for a fight in the UK. Deontay has accepted his terms to fight in the UK,” Finkel said. Wilder, in a message on Twitter, confirmed that he had agreed to fight in Britain, but said an offer to Joshua of US$50 million to fight in the US was still on the table. The WBC title is the only one remaining on Joshua’s radar after he added the WBO championship to his collection by defeating New Zealand’s previously unbeaten Joseph Parker in March by unanimous decision.

SPORTS BETTING

New Jersey approves bill

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday signed a bill to legalize sports betting, opening the door for the state to regulate and tax the activity at casinos and racetracks. “Our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own long-term financial prospects,” Murphy said in a statement. “This is the right move for New Jersey and it will strengthen our economy.”