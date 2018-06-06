SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

WORLD CUP

Mastercard alters meal plan

Mastercard on Monday said it was changing a campaign in which thousands of free meals were to be given to the needy every time Neymar and Messi scored goals. Under the scheme, every time the strikers score, 10,000 meals would be donated to the UN World Food Programme. The idea, due to run until March 2020, drew fire on social media as being in poor taste. Brazilian national team coach Tite also criticized it as counterproductive, because it put too much pressure on individual stars. The credit card giant said that instead, 1 million meals will be donated this year, regardless of the goals scored, in addition to 400,000 meals already donated. “We don’t want the fans, players or anyone else to lose focus of the crucial question of hunger and our efforts to help this cause,” Mastercard said in a statement. Neymar and Messi would continue to cooperate for the campaign, it added.

SOCCER

Pep banned for first game

Pep Guardiola is to be banned from the touchline for Manchester City’s first game in the Champions League next season. The City manager would also be banned for a further game if there is a repeat offense during a probationary period next season, after being found guilty of improper conduct during the Champions League quarter-final loss to Liverpool in April. After being sent to the stands for protesting a goal being disallowed and verbally abusing a referee, Guardiola appeared to send communications to his coaching staff from his seat high in the main stand.

FOOTBALL

‘The Catch’ receiver dies

Dwight Clark, the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as “The Catch” sent the team to their first Super Bowl, has died just over a year after revealing he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 61. Clark in March last year said that he had ALS, which attacks cells that control muscles. He suspected that playing football might have caused the illness. The team said Clark died on Monday surrounded by friends and family. Clark won two Super Bowls with the 49ers during a nine-year career that ended in 1987. He memorably pulled down the winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana in the 1981 NFC championship game against the Dallas Cowboys, a play remembered simply as “The Catch.” Clark later served as general manager of the 49ers and the Cleveland Browns.

OLYMPICS

Thrope urges stop to targets

Swimmer Ian Thorpe, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, has called on national bodies to stop setting gold medal targets as it puts too much pressure on athletes. Speaking at an Australian Institute of Sport summit on athlete well being yesterday, the five-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion said the focus should be on athletes representing the country well. “What I’d prefer to see happen is we know the athletes represent our communities, they’ll represent the diversity of this country and they’re going to represent it well, to the best of our ability, and that will lead to gold medals,” he said. The Australian Olympic Committee has set, but not met, a target of a top-five finish in the medals table at the past three Summer Games and individual sports have also made their own targets.