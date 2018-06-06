Police discuss backlash of arresting Bucks player

AP, MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin

Newly released videos of the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown show an officer stepping on Brown’s ankle while he was handcuffed on the ground and others discussing the potential backlash of taking down a black basketball player.

The body camera and squad car videos, obtained by WISN-TV and posted online on Sunday, show the moments after Milwaukee police swarmed Brown in January when he did not immediately take his hands out of his pockets as ordered.

Brown was not charged and three officers involved in the arrest were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days. Eight others are to undergo remedial training in professional communications.

In one video, Brown is on the ground handcuffed, when an officer puts his boot on Brown’s ankle, at one point pressing down.

“C’mon man, you’re stepping on my ankle for what?” Brown asked, to which the officer said he was trying to prevent Brown from kicking anyone.

Other videos show an officer talking with two others who are in a squad car as they explained they were trying to protect themselves during the arrest.

They also talk about how they could be perceived as racist for arresting a black Bucks player, with one saying if anything goes wrong, it “is going to be: ‘Ooh, the Milwaukee Police Department is all racist, blah, blah, blah.’”

Another video shows an officer in his squad car, calling to let a supervisor know he would need to be on overtime before singing “Money, money, money, money, money.”

In a statement on Monday, American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin executive director Chris Ott said his organization was “outraged” that the officers “were focused on planning damage control for their excessive use of force, instead of treating Mr Brown with the dignity and professionalism that everyone — whether a Bucks player or not — deserves from the police.”