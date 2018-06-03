Ultramarathoner Chen wins Himalayan event

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Tommy Chen battled through excruciating pain and difficult natural conditions to win the six-day Bhutan The Last Secret 200km on Friday, clocking 23 hours, 45 minutes and 58 seconds.

Throughout the Himalayan race, which ranges in altitude from 1.2km to 3.6km above sea level, Chen had to endure thin air and blisters on his heels.

“I endured pain over nearly 75,000 steps and almost ran all the way on my palms. I was on the edge of collapse, begging for mercy, when I was on the downhills,” Chen said on Facebook.

In addition to the harsh terrain, Chen also carried food, emergency supplies and equipment to find course markers on his own.

“I was hanging in there for each step I made. I was pushing my limit for each step I made. My brain was screaming for each step I made,” he said, but added: “I had to try my best, because others worked harder than I did.”

Chen had only just recovered from a ligament laceration on his left knee after a competition in Italy last year before enrolling in the Himalayan event.

He said he has been treated by local doctors and would now take a long rest.