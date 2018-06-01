Jeremy Lin returns to host basketball camp and events

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese-American NBA player Jeremy Lin early yesterday returned to Taiwan, attracting hundreds of fans who greeted him at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard is to travel to Hualien tomorrow for a two-day basketball camp, where he is to coach 60 elementary-school basketball players.

While in Hualien, he is also to host a Jeremy Lin’s Sharing 2018 — Never Done event tomorrow and a Dream Hauser Jeremy Lin Symposium on Sunday.

Lin said he is recovering well from a knee injury and is expected to be ready for the next NBA season.

He expressed gratitude to his fans for waiting to greet him and bringing him many gifts.

The gifts included a collection of basketball jerseys, bobblehead dolls and old magazines and reports featuring him, Lin said, adding that this shows their strong support for him.

Lin said he came to Taiwan earlier than usual this year, but could only make a brief stay, because he needs more time for his knee to recover.

However, he added that he would embark on another trip to Asia sometime next month or August.

Lin is scheduled to visit Hong Kong from Wednesday to Friday next week before heading to Shanghai the following Saturday.