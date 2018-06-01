Eovaldi pitches six no-hit innings as Rays beat A’s

AP, OAKLAND, California

Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday night pitched six innings of no-hit ball in his return to the majors following a second Tommy John surgery, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Eovaldi (1-0) faced one more than the minimum through six innings in his Tampa Bay debut. He threw 70 pitches and had four strikeouts. The only runner to reach base against him was Matt Chapman, who drew a one-out walk in the first.

Wilmer Font, acquired by the Rays from the A’s on Friday last week, gave up Jed Lowrie’s one-out single in the seventh for Oakland’s only hit of the game. Vidal Nuno got the last three outs to finish the one-hitter.

Rob Refsnyder hit a three-run home run off A’s starter Sean Manaea (5-6) and Johnny Field also homered for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The game drew an announced crowd of 6,295, the smallest at the Coliseum since April 3, 2003.

Eovaldi last pitched in the majors on Aug. 10, 2016, for the Yankees. Nine days later, he underwent a second elbow surgery.

Eovaldi also had Tommy John surgery in 2007, when he was a junior in high school.

TIGERS 6, ANGELS 1

In Detroit, Michigan, Jose Iglesias hit a two-run single in Detroit’s five-run sixth inning as the Tigers took advantage of Shohei Ohtani’s departure following a second rain delay.

Ohtani, starting for the first time since May 20th, allowed one run in five innings. He walked three and struck out five while throwing 83 pitches.

Detroit starter Mike Fiers was also knocked out by the second rain delay in the top of the sixth, allowing one run and seven hits in 5-2/3 innings.

The Tigers quickly took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases against Cam Bedrosian (1-1) on a single, a walk and a hit by pitch.

Greyson Greiner struck out, but Iglesias lined a two-run single to center to put Detroit ahead 3-1.

Louis Coleman (2-0) got the win with 1-1/3 innings of relief.

YANKEES 5, ASTROS 3

In New York, Luis Severino struck out 11 in seven overpowering innings, beating long-time Yankees nemesis Dallas Keuchel for the second time this year.

Gary Sanchez snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run single as the Yankees took two of three from the reigning World Series champions this week to win the season series 5-2.

Severino (8-1) allowed four hits, including Max Stassi’s two-run homer, and walked one in winning his sixth consecutive decision.

Aroldis Chapman got three outs for his 12th save.

After dominating the Yankees for years, Keuchel (3-7) dropped his third straight start against them — including the playoffs. The left-hander gave up four runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

NATIONALS 2, ORIOLES 0

In Baltimore, Maryland, Max Scherzer pitched eight innings of two-hit ball to earn his eighth consecutive victory and Bryce Harper hit his 18th homer as the Nationals finished a three-game series sweep.

Scherzer (9-1) struck out 12, walked one and retired 24 of 27 batters. Sean Doolittle gave up two singles in the ninth, but notched his 13th save.

Washington have won six straight overall and 10 in a row on the road, the team’s longest run since moving from Montreal in 2005.

Baltimore rookie David Hess (2-2) gave up one run and four hits over six innings.

In other results, it was:

‧ Pirates 2, Cubs 1

‧ Indians 9, White Sox 1

‧ Brewers 3, Cardinals 2

‧ Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 4

‧ Mets 4, Braves 1