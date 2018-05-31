Sixers head denies blasting Embiid, others on Twitter

AP, PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo is denying a report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that criticized Sixers players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, among other NBA figures.

The accounts also took aim at former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel, the Ringer reported.

The Web site asked the team about five Twitter accounts it suspected Colangelo was operating. He said in a statement he used one of the accounts to monitor the NBA industry and other events, but he was “not familiar with any of the other accounts” brought to his attention and he didn’t know who was “behind them or what their motives may be in using them.”

Embiid on Tuesday night told ESPN that Colangelo called him and denied the article. The 24-year-old center also tweeted that he did not believe the story.

“That would just be insane,” he wrote.

Yahoo Sports reported that Colangelo was standing by his statement to the Ringer. A message was left by reporters seeking comment from the Sixers.

Colangelo was hired as president of basketball operations for Philadelphia in April 2016. He also served as Toronto’s general manager from 2006 to 2013.

Colangelo stepped in with the Sixers after Hinkie resigned. He lost his GM job in Toronto after the Raptors missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, and Ujiri took over basketball operations.

One of the Twitter accounts it connected to Colangelo downplayed Hinkie’s role in the franchise’s turnaround, the Ringer said. It also lamented in another post that Ujiri had not done anything to make the Raptors better.

Another account accused Embiid of “playing like a toddler having tantrums” and one criticized Fultz for his work with his “so called mentor/father figure.”