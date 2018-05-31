France big screen ban applies to World Cup

AFP, PARIS

The threat of terrorist attacks in France has put paid to fans’ hopes of watching the World Cup on big screens in public spaces, the French Ministry of the Interior announced Tuesday.

“I remind all publicly elected officials of the fact that ‘big screen’ zones are completely forbidden in public spaces,” a ministry statement said. “In the current climate of terrorist threats, the security procedures used at the last European Championship must be deployed again, with the same degree of efficiency.”

At Euro 2016, held in France, fans wanting to watch games on big screens in public had to do so by entering one of the 10 officially sanctioned “fan zones” in each host city, at which there was a heavy security presence.

Tuesday’s directive suggested that city officials hoping to bend the rules and organize their own fan zones with big screens can do so, but “these transmissions, organized under their responsibility, can only be held in closed or strictly controlled areas.”

These areas would also require a “heavy security presence” and be at the “cost of the organizer,” the statement said.