How players can protest, despite new NFL rules

The Guardian

“All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem” — that is how the NFL worded its edict that players who kneel during the national anthem would be fined.

We all know what standing looks like, but what about respect? That is likely to become a crucial question, as players look for new protest tactics that would not endanger their careers or lead to financial penalties for their teams.

Can respect still be shown while raising a fist, linking arms or bowing heads, as some teams have done over the past year?

The Guardian spoke with experts in non-violent protest to ask how players might express resistance in light of the NFL edict.

“They have a number of options,” said Adolphus Belk, a professor of political science and an expert in race and ethnic politics at Winthrop University. “They can continue to kneel, raise their fists and dare the league to enforce this policy, or they can engage in some other kind of demonstration: bowing their heads during the anthem or adopting a position of prayer.”

He said there is another option the might carry even greater symbolic weight than taking a knee, while also complying with the ruling: “They can all stay in the locker room... They can engage in an act of civil disobedience by being absent, en masse, without falling afoul of the policy. It would make for a striking visual.”

Black Lives Matter New York branch leader Hawk Newsome said that players need to go further and not show up to make an impact.

“I call on all black NFL players not to show up the first day of work for the first day of the season. Send a message, let them pay that fine. And what’s the NFL doing with all these fines? Are they investing them in programs in the community? I think that’s a question we need to see asked, too,” he said.

Money raised from NFL fines have traditionally been distributed by the NFL Foundation for programs including youth football — although not specifically social justice causes.

Some people believe the desire to protest could be greater in the upcoming season, now that the NFL has doubled down on its position.

By the end of last season, few players were openly protesting during the anthem and the issue had become less prominent in the league, but the NFL’s new stance is likely to intensify resistance from players, particularly as many view US President Donald Trump’s constant attacks on black NFL players as the reason for the policy.

“The president has said that players who kneel during the anthem should be run out of the league, he’s called them SOBs, he more recently said they need to be run out of the country,” Belk said. “He’s now challenging people on their personhood. He might elicit a response that people weren’t inclined to give him in the first place.”

Newsome, who made headlines after speaking to a Trump supporters at a Washington rally, thinks that the majority white fan base of the NFL makes an irresistible opportunity for groups trying to advance equal rights.

“Black people already know that racism exists... We have to invoke empathy in white America. We need them to take action,” he said, adding that the NFL is a perfect stage on which to do that.