Freedom of movement not negotiable: FIFPro

Reuters, ZURICH

Soccer players would not accept any restrictions to their freedom of movement rights in the EU, their global union said on Friday in response to comments by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin the day before.

Ceferin said he wanted the EU to consider whether soccer should be given an exemption to laws allowing the free movement of labor, because the current situation has damaged the competitive balance between clubs.

FIFPro, which represents about 60,000 professional players worldwide through its affiliates, replied that competitive balance was damaged by an unequal distribution of revenue, rather than by EU laws.

“The free movement of workers is a fundamental pillar of the European Union,” the Dutch-based union said in a statement. “Players are workers and all rights including free movement apply to them. This is non-negotiable.”

“We agree that football suffers from sporting and economic imbalance and our members are the victims of that as their jobs outside the elite are deteriorating,” it added. “The cause of this problem, however, is the inequitable distribution of money in our sport. FIFPro finds it unacceptable to tackle such concerns by limiting the fundamental rights of players as EU citizens.”

Ceferin, who has made addressing the inequalities in the European game a central issue, said that if players, or children, from small clubs or small nations leave very early, it harms the competitive balance.

European club soccer has become increasingly dominated by a handful of elite clubs, who cherry-pick the best players and enjoy the luxury of having world-class players on the substitutes bench.

The Champions League has been punctuated by some embarrassingly one-sided contests, while many domestic leagues have turned into one-horse races.

Juventus have won the past seven Serie A titles, while Bayern Munich have won six in a row in Germany. Celtic have won the past seven Scottish league titles and Dinamo Zagreb have won 12 of the past 13 titles in Croatia.