SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Hsieh out before semis

Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova on Thursday beat defending champion Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Internationaux de Strasbourg semi-finals, where she is to face fourth seed Mihaela Buzarnescu, who beat Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-0, 6-3. Fifth seed Cibulkova hit 21 winners to oust Australian Stosur in just more than 90 minutes. Top seed Ashleigh Barty is also in the last four for the first time after the Australian beat China’s Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-4. Barty stormed back from a breakdown in the second set to win the last three games in a row to set up a semi-final clash with third seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. “I think it was a very tough match right from the first point,” Barty said. “I felt very clean off the ground today and felt like that was my best match so far this week.” Pavlyuchenkova saw off Kazakh Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-2 with a disciplined effort, converting all five of her break points. “It feels great, because this season hasn’t been easy for me,” Pavlyuchenkova said.

AWARDS

British women honored

Soccer player-turned-boxer Stacey Copeland was named Sporting Role Model in the individual category, while England’s cricketers took the top prize on Thursday among teams in the UK charity Women’s Sport Trust’s #BeAGameChanger Awards. Copeland, who previously played for England’s under-18 side and is one of only six professional female boxers in the UK, was recognized for her efforts to raise the profile of women’s sport last year. “Why is the Women’s Sport Trust so committed to running the #BeAGameChanger Awards? Because compelling stories about the trailblazers need to be told,” cofounder Jo Bostock said. The England women’s cricket team last year won the World Cup by beating India in the final, a match watched by no less than 1.1 million TV viewers across the UK.

BOXING

Trump pardons Jack Johnson

US President Donald Trump has granted a rare posthumous pardon to boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, clearing Jack Johnson’s name more than a century after what many see as his racially charged conviction. Trump yesterday said he was correcting “a wrong that occurred in our history and to honor a truly legendary boxing champion.” He was joined in the Oval Office by heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, retired heavyweight titleholder Lennox Lewis and actor Sylvester Stallone, who Trump credited with championing the pardon. Johnson was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury for violating the Mann Act for traveling with his white girlfriend. That law made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral purposes.”

SOCCER

Iaquinta facing trial

Prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison sentence for Italy’s 2006 World Cup winner Vincenzo Iaquinta on charges of arms possession and links with the Calabrian mafia, Corriere dello Sport reported on Thursday. More than 140 people are being tried in a wide-ranging investigation into the Ndrangheta mafia group, including the player’s father, who faces up to 10 years in jail himself. The former Juventus striker played in five of Italy’s seven games during their World Cup campaign in Germany in 2006.