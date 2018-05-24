SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BADMINTON

Taiwan beat HK to advance

Taiwan on Tuesday advanced to the knockout stages of the Thomas Cup after defeating Hong Kong 4-1 in Group C, while top-seeded China defeated India 5-0 for a third straight Group A win. China’s star-studded team, which featured two former No. 1 players, Chen Long and Lin Dan, is to have a rest day before the quarter-finals today. France finished runners-up in Group A after a 5-0 win over Australia to join China in the last eight. In Group D, defending champions Denmark also booked a place in the quarter-finals after a 5-0 win over Russia. In Group C, Japan also advanced after a 4-1 win over Germany. In the Uber Cup, China beat Malaysia 4-1 and Indonesia defeated France 5-0 to secure quarter-final berths. Japan also advanced, despite having their last match against India in Group A yesterday.

FOOTBALL

Owners mull anthem penalty

NFL club owners are considering potential 15-yard penalties for kneeling during the US national anthem among ways of coping with a backlash over player protests, Sports Illustrated reported on Tuesday. According to a story on the magazine’s Web site, owners set aside three hours to talk about the anthem issue. Ideas to handle players kneeling during the anthem included allowing home teams to decide if players should be out of the locker room during the pregame rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. If players are on the sideline, then 15-yard penalties could be imposed on teams with players who kneel during the anthem.

RUGBY UNION

Black Ferns get contracts

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday unveiled the first professional contracts for the world champion Black Ferns women’s team, calling them “a step forward” for the game. It said 28 female players received contracts and another two would be awarded later this year. It means team members would not only be paid for their efforts for the first time, but also receive elite-level training, as well as nutritional and career development support. The Black Ferns have been crowned world champions five times, twice more than their famed male equivalents, the All Blacks. There were calls for change after their most recent Women’s Rugby World Cup final win, 41-32 against England in Ireland last year. Not only were their opponents fully professional, but the Black Ferns had to make the long flight back to New Zealand in economy class, while male national and Super Rugby teams travel in business class.

SOCCER

Unai Emery to coach Arsenal

Arsenal yesterday named Spaniard Unai Emery as their first new manager in 22 years following Arsene Wenger’s departure. The club’s Web site said the 46-year-old would join as head coach, having spent the past two years at Paris Saint-Germain. Announcing the appointment, Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: “Unai has an outstanding track record of success throughout his career, has developed some of the best young talent in Europe and plays an exciting, progressive style of football that fits Arsenal perfectly... His hard-working and passionate approach and his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward.”