FIFA head sides with CAS on Guerrero

AFP, LAUSANNE, Switzerland

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Tuesday delivered a hammer blow to Peru captain Paolo Guerrero’s hopes of overturning a doping ban to play at next month’s FIFA World Cup by underlining the supremacy of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Guerrero’s attempt to clear his name following a ban for testing positive for traces of cocaine backfired in spectacular fashion: It last week led the Swiss-based court to increase an initial six-month suspension to 14 months.

Now ruled out of the World Cup and suspended by his Brazilian club Flamengo, Guerrero is not scheduled to return to competition until January next year.

Guerrero’s case has prompted an outpouring of support from Peru, where even Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra led calls for clemency.

However, after a heartfelt appeal to FIFA, the player and his representatives might now be forced into a last-ditch appeal to Swiss Federal Supreme Court — the only body qualified to amend or cancel the suspension.

After Guerrero and Peruvian Football Federation president Edwin Oviedo met with Infantino in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, a statement from world soccer’s ruling body said it was virtually powerless to change final decisions by the CAS.

“Gianni Infantino expressed his deep understanding of Guerrero’s disappointment in not being able to join the Peruvian squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” FIFA said in a short statement. “However, the FIFA president also stressed the fact that the sanction had been imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, after an appeal lodged against a decision of an independent FIFA judicial body.”

Guerrero was initially banned for one year after traces of cocaine, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) list of banned substances, were found in a sample following a World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Oct. 5 last year.

FIFA reduced the ban to six months on appeal in December last year. That ban ended on May 3, making Guerrero eligible to play at next month’s World Cup in Russia.

However, the emblematic Peru captain wanted the ban annulled and arrived at a CAS hearing two weeks ago flanked by lawyers.

WADA retaliated, appealing to the CAS to uphold its original sanction, and sport’s top arbitration court responded by increasing Guerrero’s ban.

“The CAS decided to increase Mr Guerrero’s suspension from six to 14 months, starting today, with the period of provisional suspension of six months already served by Mr Guerrero being credited against the total period of ineligibility to be served,” the CAS said on Monday last week.

Peru are to face France, Australia and Denmark in Group C at the World Cup.