Yates maintains Giro lead as Froome moves up

AFP, ROVERETO, Italy

Britain’s Simon Yates retained the Giro d’Italia leader’s pink jersey after Tuesday’s 16th stage individual time trial at Rovereto in northern Italy, which was won by BMC Racing Team’s Rohan Dennis of Australia.

Yates, 25, limited the damage from defending champion Tom Dumoulin, who remains 56 seconds behind the Briton going into the crucial, final week of racing.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates said he was satisfied with his day after finishing the 34.2km stage from Trento to Rovereto in 22nd position.

“I’m very happy, even if I have to be careful in the stages to come,” he added of the race, which finishes in Rome next week.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome also had a good day in the saddle, moving up to fourth overall after finishing fifth, 35 seconds behind the Australian.

The Team Sky rider said that the final week could see some surprises, despite being 3 minutes 50 seconds off compatriot Yates, who looks increasingly difficult to beat.

“I think it’s all to race for. Simon has been untouchable so far, so it will be interesting to see how he goes after the time trial and he goes in this last block, but I can’t see anyone taking that jersey off his shoulders,” 33-year-old Froome said. “Still a lot could happen in this race. The parcours leads to some very aggressive racing, so let’s see.”

BMC rider Dennis is now sixth overall, five minutes behind Yates.

“This is a big day for me to jump back into the top 10,” the Australian said. “I really wanted to come here to win a stage.”

“I just have to hold on for as long as possible. There’s going to be guys trying to do crazy things in the last week,” he added.

Dennis, 27, finished 14 seconds ahead of Germany’s Tony Martin of Katusha-Alpecin, with Dumoulin of Team Sunweb third at 22 seconds off the pace.

It was the first Giro d’Italia stage win for the rider from Adelaide who finished second in the opening stage time trial in Jerusalem behind Dumoulin and adds to his stage wins on the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

Overall leader Yates lost less time to second-placed defending champion Dumoulin than many observers had predicted.

“I felt good in the first half. I had a good rhythm,” Yates said. “I was trying to hold on to my position, but I died in the final 10km.”

“Being in the lead after the time trial changes my tactics for the remaining stages,” he said. “Unfortunately for the fans, I might be more defensive. I’d like to have a bigger gap, but I’m very satisfied with where I stand now.”

Italian climber Fabio Aru, who had looked out of the race after losing 20 minutes on Sunday, created the big surprise of the day as he achieved the best time trial of his career, finishing just two seconds behind Froome.

However, France’s Thibaut Pinot lost more than three minutes on the stage winner to drop to fifth overall, 1 minute, 8 seconds off Italy’s Domenico Pozzovivo, who occupies the final podium position.

“I wasn’t good, I had no power. From the start I felt I wasn’t great,” said Pinot, who posted the 66th-best time.