Rockets edge Warriors to level series

AP, OAKLAND, California

Chris Paul pounded the ball down demonstratively on Stephen Curry’s home court in sheer delight.

And maybe he sent a little message: These Rockets are for real and very much remain in the championship chase.

Houston handled the defending champions in their hostile, imposing home arena and sustained the latest second-half flurry by Curry, getting 30 points from James Harden and another 27 from Paul to even the NBA Western Conference finals at two games apiece with a 95-92 victory on Tuesday night.

Curry scored 28 points, while Kevin Durant added 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the Warriors missed their final five shots from the floor and their NBA-record post-season winning streak at home ended at 16 games.

The Rockets shook off a 41-point embarrassment in Game 3, a 12-0 deficit to start on Tuesday and another big run by the Warriors in the third to win it with defense down the stretch.

“We’re a team. We’re really good as a team,” Harden said.

Paul rebounded Klay Thompson’s miss just before the final buzzer sounded for the first time and celebrated in front of a stunned, yellow-clad home crowd.

A replay review ensued and it was determined Shaun Livingston fouled Paul before the game ended, so Paul made a free throw with 0.5 seconds left.

And he did it all playing on a tender foot.

“A whole lot of treatment,” Paul said. “It’s as good as it’s going to be right now.”

Curry could not get off a final attempt before the buzzer.

Game 5 is tonight in Houston, Texas.

Golden State, who went a record 16-1 on the way to last year’s title, are to play their longest playoff round after closing out their first two series in five games.

“Now we’ve got to fight and really understand that this is a true playoff-type experience,” Curry said.

Golden State got the ball down 94-91 with 1 minute, 27 seconds to play and Thompson and Curry each missed contested three-pointers.

The Warriors got another chance with 42.5 seconds left following Houston’s shot-clock violation. Curry missed a driving layup and Draymond Green pulled down the offensive rebound and was fouled by Paul, but Green converted only one free throw.

“I thought this is the highest level we’ve ever played defensively, without a doubt, because we’re talking about the best offensive team ever,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

The Rockets went ahead 85-84 with 6 minutes, 3 seconds remaining on Trevor Ariza’s three-pointer from the baseline after a beautiful bounce pass from the opposite corner by Paul.

Golden State trailed 91-86 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left following a pair of free throws by Eric Gordon, then Curry converted a three-point play moments later.

Green wound up with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists while going at it with Paul all night in Game 4 — the first nail-biter so far in a series that had featured only lopsided results of 13 points or more.

“I’m sure we’ll look at the film and kick ourselves,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Look, this is a great team we’re playing. They won 65 games for a reason.”

Curry knocked down three straight three-pointers during a key third-quarter sequence in which he scored 11 consecutive points before Thompson’s three-pointer.

Down 53-46 at halftime two days after a franchise playoff-record 41-point victory in Sunday’s 126-85 win, Curry shined in the second half once more. He scored 17 during the third-quarter spurt.