Belgium leave Nainggolan out of World Cup squad

AFP, BRUSSELS

Belgium have left midfield creator Radja Nainggolan out of their World Cup squad, coach Roberto Martinez said on Monday.

The absence of Nainggolan, who scored twice for AS Roma in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool this month, was the biggest surprise in the 28-player list that is to be reduced to 23 before the tournament.

Belgium face England, Panama and Tunisia in Group G at the World Cup finals in Russia.

The heavily tattooed 30-year-old has played 30 times for his country and is popular with supporters, but his relationship with Martinez has often been strained.

The Spaniard flew out to Italy over the weekend to explain his choice.

Nainggolan later announced he was quitting international soccer.

“Unfortunately and very reluctantly my international career comes to an end,” Nainggolan wrote on Instagram. “I’ve always done everything I could to represent my country. Being yourself can irritate people. From this day on I’ll be the number one fan.”

“It was a sad and difficult decision. He is a player with a lot of class and he was voted Roma’s best player, but I’ve made my decision for purely tactical reasons,” Spanish former Everton manager Martinez said. “I have put in place a specific system that works. I can’t use Radja in a secondary role.”

In Nainggolan’s place, Martinez has picked 21-year-old Youri Tielemans, who has had a low-key season at French club AS Monaco.

The decision to omit Nainggolan was criticized by former Belgium international Philippe Albert.

“We must be the only country in the world to be making the trip without one of the best players in the world. This is not the way to become world champions,” Albert said.

Within hours of the announcement, more than 16,000 Belgium fans had signed a petition demanding Nainggolan be called up.

“Belgium needs Radja to [go] the World Cup in Russia! One of the best and most important players [in] the Belgian team!” a plea on Change.org read. “The coach deprives an entire nation of one of his best players over some differences between himself and the player? This isn’t normal!”

Manchester City’s veteran defender Vincent Kompany was included, as was Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, despite both being dogged by injuries this season.

Divock Origi, the Liverpool striker who has spent the season on loan at VfL Wolfsburg, was left out.