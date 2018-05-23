Teenager Soto homers as Nationals pummel Padres

AP, WASHINGTON

Juan Soto, the youngest player in the majors at 19, was not sure his towering drive would clear the fence in left-center field. He was the only one.

Soto on Monday hit a three-run homer in his first career start as the Washington Nationals defeated the San Diego Padres 10-2.

“I didn’t think it was going to go out of the park,” said Soto, who also singled in four at-bats. “I just run hard, the same what I do in the minor leagues. Then I heard the noise and I know it’s gone.”

Soto became the first teenager to hit a home run in a major league game since Washington teammate Bryce Harper on Sept. 30, 2012.

“He’s a special player,” Harper said.

The home fans roared and rose to their feet following the home run. That is when Nationals manager Dave Martinez really had to coach Soto.

“He didn’t know what to do about the standing ovation. We told him: ‘Hey, go out there,’” Martinez said. “You can tell he has passion for the game.”

Mark Reynolds had two solo home runs for the Nationals, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Harper had a homer and an RBI double.

Soto’s drive highlighted a five-run second inning for Washington.

The promising outfielder, who played for three minor league teams this season, hit the first pitch from Robbie Erlin (1-3) over the Nationals bullpen.

Called up to Washington on Sunday, Soto became the first 19-year-old to make his major league debut since Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias in 2016.

He entered that game in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter and struck out.

His parents arrived on Sunday from the Dominican Republic, but missed the game.

“Maybe it’s a blessing,” Soto said. “I strike out. Then they come here and I do my thing.”

Gio Gonzalez (5-2) allowed two runs and two hits in seven innings.

Erlin surrendered six runs and seven hits over four innings in his third start of the season.

“[Erlin] missed some spots in the middle of the plate,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “The pitch to Soto was an up-and-away fastball. He got squared up. After that, it kind of went south.”