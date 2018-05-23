James’ 44 helps Cavs even series

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

LeBron James knows the path to the NBA Finals better than anyone in today’s game and unless the Boston Celtics do something soon, he will get there again.

James on Monday bullied his way to 44 points, surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop a post-season list and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers even the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2 with a 111-102 victory over the Celtics, who are looking forward to getting home before their adoring fans.

Pushed by a raucous crowd that was not so confident a few days ago, the Cavs held off Boston’s comeback in the fourth quarter and squared a tight series that is now a best-of-three.

Cleveland are trying to become the 20th team — out of 300 — to overcome a 2-0 deficit and James, who has already orchestrated two such rallies and is seeking his eighth straight NBA Finals, is a step closer to a third.

To do it again the Cavs will have to win in Boston, where the Celtics are 9-0 this post-season.

“We know it’s going to be a hostile environment,” James said. “We know their fans are going to be very energetic, but we have to just have our same mindset we had when we came home for these two games. If our minds are there, we put ourselves in a position to be victorious.”

Game 5 is today at TD Center and Celtics coach Brad Stevens is trying to stay positive with a team that has given up a 2-0 lead and fell to 1-6 on the road in the playoffs.

“It’s the best two out of three to go to the NBA Finals. Doesn’t get better than that,” Stevens said. “Ultimately, anybody that didn’t think this was going to be tough, I mean, everything is tough. In this deal, it’s a blast to have to grit your teeth, get up off the mat and go after it again.”

Kyle Korver scored 14 points and Cleveland’s sharp-shooting 37-year-old added three block and several hustle plays, outrunning three Celtics in one sequence and diving for a loose ball.

“I’ve loved Kyle ever since we made the trade to get him here” James said. “I don’t remember Kyle falling too much like that. I’ve got to keep his body as fresh as possible, but listen, he’s doing whatever it takes to try to help us win, with the blocks, with the strips. Obviously, his shot-making is very key for our team as well, but it’s just the intangibles he’s doing for us defensively.”

Jaylen Brown scored 25 and Boston had all five scorers in double figures, but the Celtics fell behind by 19 in the first half and did not have enough to catch Cleveland.

And, of course, they did not have James, who overtook Abdul-Jabbar (2,356) for the most field goals in playoff history.

“He’s [James] the best in the game at evaluating the court, and figuring out what he wants and where he wants it,” Stevens said. “The thing about it is that you just have to battle. You just have to make it as hard as possible, because he’s going to find a matchup that he ultimately wants.”