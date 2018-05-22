Nadal rallies to claim Rome title

AFP, ROME

Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that his stunning 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 comeback win over Alexander Zverev which delivered an eighth Internazionali BNL d’Italia title would have no impact on his campaign to lift an 11th French Open.

German second seed and defending champion Zverev was 3-1 up in the deciding set in the final before two rain stoppages halted his momentum at the Foro Italico.

Nadal came back on court re-energized to sweep the final four games and claim victory for his 32nd Masters trophy.

Nadal, who has returned to the world No. 1 ranking, remains the best clay-court player of the Open era with an astonishing 408-36 record.

He is next to seek an 11th French Open crown to match the 11 he already owns from Monte Carlo and Barcelona, Spain.

However, the 31-year-old said that his impeccable clay-court credentials would mean little when he heads to Paris for the second major of the season starting on Sunday.

“Conditions in Paris are completely different. I don’t believe that what happened, even if I lost — even with the victory — creates a big impact about what can happen in Paris, but winning always is winning, and, of course, the victories help more than the losses,” the Spaniard said.

For Zverev, it was a fifth defeat in five meetings with Nadal.

“You are an amazing champion and you proved that today,” said the 21-year-old German, who had been on a 13-match winning streak which included back-to-back clay titles in Munich, Germany, and Madrid. “You are the greatest clay player of all time, we all saw that. I’m disappointed that my streak is over, but I did lose to Rafa, so maybe it’s OK.”

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” Zverev added. “Next time, I have to find a way to come out better after the rain and play better tennis.”