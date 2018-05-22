Golden Knights down Jets to make final

AP, WINNIPEG, Manitoba

The Vegas Golden Knights are going to the Stanley Cup Final — with a chip on their shoulder.

“Everybody on this team has something to prove,” Ryan Reaves said. “We call ourselves ‘The Golden Misfits’ for a reason. We’re doing a good job of proving everybody wrong.”

Reaves on Sunday scored the winning goal and Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves as the Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 to wrap up the Western Conference Finals in five games.

“It’s insane,” said defenseman Deryk Engelland, who grabbed the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after the final buzzer to celebrate with his teammates. “Your goal is always to make the playoffs, but if I were to guess I would be sitting here doing this right now, you would be a little skeptical at the time.”

Alex Tuch also scored for the Knights.

They lost Game 1 in Winnipeg before winning four straight to become the first expansion team since the 1968 St Louis Blues to get to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It was their time,” Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler said. “They’re just playing really well.”

Vegas meet Tampa Bay or Washington in the final.

Tampa Bay lead the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2 with Game 6 set for yesterday in Washington.

The Knights, whose jaw-dropping inaugural 109-point campaign included a Pacific Division crown, swept Los Angeles and then knocked out San Jose in six games.

“All those records and everything, it doesn’t mean anything if you’re not the last team standing,” Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault said. “I think we have a lot of gas left.”

Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.

“It’s very difficult to find that positive feeling at this moment,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

Reaves, the bruising Winnipeg native acquired from Pittsburgh before to the trade deadline in February, snapped a 1-1 tie with 6 minutes, 39 seconds left in the second period when he tipped Luca Sbisa’s point-shot past Hellebuyck.

Reeves’ last goal before Sunday came three-and-a-half months ago while with Pittsburgh.

“The guys that weren’t playing, myself included, we stayed ready,” Reaves said. “We had fun while we were doing it, but we worked hard so when we were called upon we were ready to go.”