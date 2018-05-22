Curry comes alive in rout of Rockets

AP, OAKLAND, California

Stephen Curry shook, shimmied and screamed, letting his adoring fans and the Houston Rockets know that Oracle Arena was his house.

Once the two-time Most Valuable Player got his groove back, Houston were helpless.

Curry on Sunday scored 35 points with five three-pointers, shooting over James Harden and driving past him as the Golden State Warriors made a second-half statement to beat the Houston Rockets 126-85 for a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Curry scored 18 points on seven-for-seven shooting in the third quarter, lying with his back flat on the court for his unique version of a snow angel and even following one basket with an expletive, shouting “This is my fucking house” to the thousands who cheered and exhaled, exhilarated by his every move and rumble.

“There’s obviously that anticipation when you come in transition, and you find an open look and there’s a collective hush in the crowd, especially in this building,” Curry said. “It’s a cool moment. I was searching for it in the first half. I had plenty of opportunities, I just couldn’t knock it down. Third quarter it opened up. I’ve been doing it for a while. I won’t let two tough games shooting keep me frustrated.”

The 41-point victory was the largest in franchise history during the post-season, topping a 39-point win — 85-46 — by the Philadelphia Warriors against the St Louis Bombers on April 6, 1948.

Kevin Durant added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Draymond Green grabbed 17 rebounds to go with 10 points and six assists.

The Warriors won an NBA-record 16th consecutive home post-season game, surpassing the Chicago Bulls’ mark of 15 in a row from April 27, 1990 to May 21, 1991.

“We’re in the middle of a hell of a run, obviously,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

The defending champions got defensive — and maybe a little mad — after a 127-105 Game 2 defeat on Wednesday last week in Houston, Texas, determined to make stops to ignite the transition game and open up three-point shooters.

Especially Curry, who snapped out of his slump with four in the second half.

“I’ve seen those explosions happen everywhere, not just here,” Green said. “His three is similar to some people’s dunk. You go to certain arenas and a guy gets a dunk it’s just absurd. That’s how his three ball is... Don’t mean to disappoint, but I’ve seen crazier from him.”

Harden had 20 points and nine assists, while Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 rebounds as they combined to shoot just 12 for 32.

“Offensively, we didn’t have any thrust and they exploited it,” Harden said.

Game 4 is today at the Oracle Arena.