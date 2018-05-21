Heynckes denies Bayern are ‘bad losers’

AFP, BERLIN

Jupp Heynckes was forced to deny that Bayern Munich are bad losers after their shock 3-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final ruined his last game as manager.

Striker Ante Rebic scored on either side of a Robert Lewandowski equalizer, before substitute Mijat Gacinovic tapped into an empty net just before the final whistle to delight Frankfurt fans and break Bayern’s hearts.

Eintracht coach Niko Kovac claimed his first trophy as a coach in his last match at the club. He is leaving Frankfurt to succeed Heynckes at Bayern next season.

However, several Bayern stars left a bad impression by storming off the playing area after receiving their runners-up medals. They broke protocol by not waiting to see Frankfurt lift the trophy.

“That was really a misunderstanding,” Heynckes said. “I would have expected that a person in charge of FC Bayern or the German FA would have told us to wait until the trophy was presented. At that moment, I did not even think about it, otherwise I would have asked my team to stay.”

Nevertheless, the night belonged to Kovac and Frankfurt.

“I’m proud, my boys gave their all — and I mean all. Now Eintracht can celebrate their first trophy for 30 years,” Kovac said.

The former Bayern midfielder shed tears of joy as he signed off with silverware after two years at Eintracht.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I am an emotional person and I let the tears flow. They were tears of relief after two years fighting to be successful again,” he said.

This was supposed to be Heynckes’ farewell party.

Bayern wanted to send their 73-year-old coach into retirement with the cup and league double, but Heynckes was left lamenting Bayern’s wasted chances.

“It’s a pity, but you have to be able to call up your full qualities in a game like this and we didn’t manage it,” Heynckes said.

Frankfurt players interrupted Kovac’s post-match news conference by showering him with beer.

“I am happy that we have won the cup after 30 years,” Rebic said. “The team deserves it, Bayern are always the favorites, but at the end ... [we] won the cup.”