Swansea, Stoke fire coaches in record purge

AP

The departures of coaches Carlos Carvalhal and Paul Lambert from relegated English Premier League clubs on Friday raised the number of manager changes to a record 15 this season.

Also, relegated West Bromwich Albion removed the interim tag on Darren Moore and made him their new coach.

Swansea City decided not to renew Carvalhal’s contract and Stoke City let go of Lambert by “mutual consent.”

They were the third and fourth coaches to leave their roles this week, following Sam Allardyce at Everton and David Moyes at West Ham United.

There were 10 changes during the league, plus the pre-announced exit of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The previous record was 13 in 2013-2014 for a league season from Aug. 1 to May 31.

Carvalhal succeeded Paul Clement at Swansea in December last year. He won five of his first nine league games as Swansea climbed to 13th place, but they picked up only three points from the last 27 on offer and were relegated in the last round.

Swansea spent seven consecutive years in the topflight.

Stoke lasted a decade in the league. They slipped from 13th last season to a finish of 19th.

Lambert was appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January after Mark Hughes was sacked, but he won just two of his 15 games in charge.

“Whilst he was unable to guide us to Premier League safety after being appointed in January, it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort, professionalism and dedication on his part,” Stoke said of Lambert on their Web site.

Moore, a former West Brom defender, became caretaker manager of West Brom after replacing Alan Pardew last month. Moore was given an improved and extended contract.

Moore’s impressive spell as temporary boss steered last-placed West Brom to three wins — including against Manchester United and Tottenham — and two draws in six matches. He staved off relegation until the last round and restored some pride after a miserable campaign on and off the pitch.