Japan victorious again; boot seals Crusaders win

AFP, HONG KONG

Hayden Parker’s last-gasp drop goal saw Japan’s Sunwolves down the Western Stormers 26-23 in Hong Kong, while Richie Mo’unga booted the Canterbury Crusaders back to the top of the Super Rugby ladder with a 32-24 victory over the Auckland Blues.

The Sunwolves have endured some torrid defeats since entering the competition in 2016, but they have now won twice in a row for the first time after last week’s 63-28 rout of the Queensland Reds.

The win over the Stormers, their first away from Tokyo, also extinguished the faint playoff hopes of the South Africans, who are languishing at the foot of their conference.

“We created history today,” Sunwolves coach Jamie Joseph said. “We’ve had some lean times, no doubt, but really we’re headed in the right direction and I think that’s really pleasing for the players.”

In sweltering conditions for Hong Kong’s first Super Rugby game, the Stormers were quickly into the lead and were ahead 17-10 at the break.

The Sunwolves lifted their game in the second half and Parker stroked them into the lead for the first time with a coolly struck penalty on 65 minutes.

In the closing 10 minutes, Stormers marksman Sarel Marais landed two penalties to regain the lead for the South Africans, before the Sunwolves struck back with an 80th-minute penalty by Parker and then his post-siren drop goal.

Meanwhile, it was four tries apiece in wet conditions in Auckland, where penalties made the difference as the Crusaders moved a point ahead of the Wellington Hurricanes.

The Crusaders went up 7-0 in the second minute with a try to George Bridge, who created havoc down the left wing throughout the game.

The impressive Crusaders pack kept the Blues on the defensive for most of the first half and delivered tries to Quinten Strange, Matt Todd and Bryn Hall, as they raced to a 29-12 lead.

The Blues tightened their defense and focus in the second half to be rewarded with two tries by Michael Collins, while the Crusaders, despite dominating territory, were limited to one penalty by Mo’unga, his second of the match.

“Conditions made it tough to play, so we wanted to make sure we played at the right end,” Crusaders captain Matt Todd said. “In the first half, when we got down their end, we took points. In the second half, not so much, but credit to the Blues. You give them a sniff and they take it.”

The last round before the All Blacks squad is named for next month’s series against France might prove costly for New Zealand, with Ryan Crotty, Matt Duffie and James Parsons all leaving the field with head knocks.

Hurricanes loose forward Vaea Fifita on Friday suffered a shoulder injury in their 38-34 win over the Queensland Reds.

Todd said the injuries were accepted as part of the game.

“They’re physical, there’s going to be casualties. You hope they’re not too bad, but you’ve got to have faith in your full squad,” he said.