New holiday to honor basketball worldwide

AFP, NEW YORK

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul plans on celebrating next month — even if there is not a championship parade in Texas — thanks to a new global holiday he wants to start: Go Hoop Day.

Paul is listed as cofounder of the would-be holiday on June 23 to celebrate the sport, designed to pay tribute to basketball’s global impact, with more than 450 million players worldwide.

“Basketball continues to grow globally every year and by creating Go Hoop Day as an international holiday, we can give fans and players a reason to celebrate our universal love of the game,” Paul said.

Paul’s Rockets are level with defending champions Golden State 1-1 in the Western Conference Finals, with the winner advancing to face Cleveland or Boston in the Finals, which could last as late as June 17, leaving time for the champions to celebrate before Go Hoop Day.

Do not count on getting any days off from work, though. The holiday would be celebrated on the fourth Saturday of every June, generally putting it after the NBA draft, but ahead of the league’s post-season awards show.

The idea is the cocreation of Game Seven Marketing owner Justin Leonard, whose New York-based sports and culture promotion agency lists clients such as the NBA, Nike and Warner Brothers.

Leonard says the holiday theme, “Ball Together,” speaks to basketball’s unifying quality for people around the planet.

“Go Hoop Day is a ball player’s dream — a chance to say thank you to the game that has given us all so much,” Leonard said. “Basketball is the greatest and most dynamic game on the planet. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe play it and enjoy it on a daily basis, but it was missing that one special and unifying moment to come together and celebrate it.”

Current and former players are to visit gyms and courts that affected their development in the sport to set up clinics, with thousands of basketballs to be distributed.

Paul alone is to spark events at five gymnasiums in North Carolina and host an event in Houston.

Other NBA players taking part in the program include Oklahoma City’s Paul George, Portland guard Evan Turner and New York guard Emmanuel Mudiay from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A Go Hoop Day Hotline would allow fans to hear a greeting from a player and leave a message about why they love basketball, with the best stories to be shared on social media.