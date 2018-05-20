Atlanta fans are cheering for anybody but the Jets

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

The playoff run by the Winnipeg Jets has ripped the bandages off some old wounds in their former home.

Hockey fans in Atlanta — yes, they actually exist — are still bitter about the way they lost the Thrashers seven years ago, a move that deprived this city of a team for the second time and probably any chance of ever again being a member of the NHL club.

In the A-T-L, a popular refrain of the post-season seems to be A-B-T-J: anybody but the Jets.

“I won’t support the Jets,” former Thrashers fan Fred Johnson said in an e-mail. “In fact, I’d like to see their fans suffer for a lot longer like we did.”

Instead of suffering, the Jets and their fans are thriving. Winnipeg reached the Western Conference Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights — a sort of double-whammy for Atlantans, who have seen what their former team could have been, while getting a tantalizing glimpse of what a well-run expansion franchise can do in their first season.

Founded in 1999, the Thrashers managed just 14 wins and 39 points in their debut year, which remains the worst full-schedule total in almost a quarter-century.

“It’s not hard to feel like just yesterday, Atlanta was an expansion team,” Thrashers fan Tiffany Burns said. “I couldn’t have imagined how surreal it would have been to be a part of something so successful so quick.”

In contrast to the Golden Knights, the Thrashers never really had a chance in Atlanta, doomed by a bickering group of owners who spent more time suing each other than caring about what was happening on the ice, clueless management and inept coaching, and a roster perennially low on talent.

The lone highlight came in 2007, when the team captured the Southeast Division title and finally made the playoffs for the first — and only — time.

The euphoria did not last long.

The Thrashers were swept in four straight games by the New York Rangers. Atlanta began the following season with six consecutive losses, leading to the firing of coach Bob Hartley, and the dismantling of the franchise commenced a few months later.

In what became an all-too-familiar scenario, the frugal Thrashers dealt away Marian Hossa rather than lose him as a free agent — one of many horrible deals engineered by general manager Don Waddell, who somehow kept his job throughout the Thrashers’ entire existence without ever really demonstrating that he knew what he was doing.

The Thrashers always seemed to operate under a dark cloud, most tragically exhibited in 2003, when star player Dany Heatley lost control of his Ferrari on a narrow Atlanta street, struck a wall at high speed and killed teammate Dan Snyder. Heatley recovered, but was never the same, eventually requesting a trade so he could get a fresh start elsewhere.

The Thrashers soon followed Heatley’s lead. In 2011, after a proposed move of the bankrupt Phoenix franchise to Winnipeg fell apart, the NHL quickly engineered a deal to send Atlanta’s team north in place of the Coyotes, collecting a hefty relocation fee and ridding themselves of another troublesome franchise.

While it is impossible to deny that the team has been more embraced by hockey-mad Winnipeg than they ever were in Atlanta, this city’s fans have long gotten a bum rap that goes all the way back to their first NHL team.

Yes, the Flames lasted only eight years in Atlanta before moving to Calgary in 1980, but they averaged more than 10,000 fans every season and outdrew the NBA’s Hawks every year but their last.