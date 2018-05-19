Hurricanes edge Reds 38-34 to top Super XV standings

Reuters, WELLINGTON

The Wellington Hurricanes yesterday struggled to get their attack going, but still had just enough to overcome an obdurate Queensland Reds side 38-34 and notch up their 10th straight Super Rugby victory.

Winger Ben Lam grabbed his 13th and 14th tries of the campaign to stand one shy of a Super Rugby record, while there were also scores from No. 8 Blade Thomson, lock Sam Lousi and flyhalf Beauden Barrett, who added 13 points with his boot.

The Reds, humbled 63-28 by the Sunwolves last weekend, brought a physicality to the contest that would have made coach Brad Thorn proud, but were unable to prevent Australia’s winless streak against New Zealand opposition from reaching 40 matches.

Tries from winger Filipo Daugunu and hooker Taniela Tupou helped them to a 20-14 lead after 26 minutes, with the other winger, Jordan Petaia, and center Samu Kerevi crossing after the break to keep the visitors in the match for the full 80 minutes.

“There’s a reason why they are the best team in the comp at the moment, but it was a huge display of character from our boys after last week’s disappointment,” Reds skipper Scott Higginbotham said in a post-match interview.

The win put the Hurricanes back on top of the competition standings by three points pending the Canterbury Crusaders’ match today, with the two most recent champions scheduled to meet in Christchurch, New Zealand, next weekend.