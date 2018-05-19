Ireland’s Bennett sprints to victory, Yates still in pink

AFP, IMOLA, Italy

Ireland’s Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe on Thursday won the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his second victory of this year’s race in wet and slippy conditions.

Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott holds the overall leader’s maglia rosa, which he claimed a week ago, ahead of reigning champion Tom Dumoulin 47 seconds back, with Frenchman Thibaut Pinot third at 1 minute, 4 seconds.

“I guess these were favorable weather conditions for an Englishman, and also for an Irishman,” Yates said. “It was a very difficult final. I think a few guys underestimated it, myself included.”

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is stuck down in a disappointing 12th place, more than 3 minutes off his compatriot’s pace.

Bennett, winner of the seventh stage on Friday last week at Praia Mare, broke away in the final 400m at the end of the 214km flat and twisty stage that finished on the Imola motor racing circuit.

Dutch rider Danny van Poppel of LottoNL-Jumbo and Italian Niccolo Bonifazio of Bahrain-Merida finished second and third respectively after being taken off guard by a late surge by the 27-year-old Irishman.

“It was a tough final for a bunch sprint. There were two guys up front. I didn’t know how much energy they had left, so I went early because I didn’t want to let the stage get away from me,” Bennett said. “I just went for it. I didn’t know if I would hold the lead. I think it’s a nicer win than the first one.”

Slovenian Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-Merida, impressive on the descent following the final climb, and Colombian Carlos Betancur of Movistar Team made a break, but were reeled in with 500m to go.

The early five-man breakaway with riders from three Italian teams — Marco Frapporti, Jacopo Mosca, Eugert Zhupa, Mirco Maestri and Manuel Senni — were caught by the peloton 20km from the line.

Belgian Tim Wellens of Lotto-Soudal pushed ahead under the driving rain, but his 20-second lead slipped away on the final climb.

Bennett is the third rider to take two stages in this year’s race after Yates and Italian sprinter Elia Viviani.

The Quick-Step Floors rider, who leads the sprinters’ points competition, was caught out by a change in pace and the weather in the final 15km and found himself distanced by the peloton.

Bennett’s victory slashed Viviani’s lead in the sprinters’ competition to just 22 points.