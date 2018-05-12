Ohtani homers again as Angels top Twins

Reuter

Home runs by Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton and Shohei Ohtani led the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-4 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night in Anaheim, California, ending the Twins’ five-game winning streak.

It was a big night for Kinsler, who has struggled in his first year with Los Angeles after coming to the team in a trade from the Detroit Tigers. Kinsler entered the game with just three hits in 31 at-bats, but he went three for four on Thursday, raising his season average from .191 to .214.

Meanwhile, Ohtani stayed hot. He hit a double to go with his home run, and he raised his season average to .354. He has hit safely in 14 of the 16 games that he has started as a non-pitcher.

The Angels put together enough offense to offset the performance of Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, who had a home run, a double and two singles — the third four-hit game of his career.

Angels reliever Jose Alvarez (2-0) earned the win over Twins starter Jose Berrios (3-4). Jim Johnson got his first save of the season by throwing a scoreless ninth.

The Angels took the lead in the second inning. Andrelton Simmons reached on a one-out single, the first of his three hits on the night. Kinsler followed with a two-run homer, hitting a breaking ball that Berrios left over the middle of the plate.

The Angels added to their lead in the third inning, getting a run on a homer by Justin Upton, and another on an RBI double by Ohtani.

Down 4-0 in the sixth inning, the Twins got something going. With two on and one out, Dozier hit a three-run homer to left field.

Alvarez, a left-hander, entered the game to face the left-handed-hitting Max Kepler, but Kepler spoiled the strategy with a home run, tying the game at 4-4.

Richards got a no-decision after allowing three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none while making 94 pitches.

The Angels regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and knocked Berrios out of the game. After Simmons singled with one out, Berrios was replaced by right-hander Ryan Pressly. After a single by Kinsler and a wild pitch, Kole Calhoun hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Simmons from third.

Martin Maldonado followed with an RBI double to give the Angels a 6-4 lead.

Berrios gave up five runs on seven hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out two while making 78 pitches.

Ohtani’s fifth home run of the season in the seventh accounted for the final run of the game.