Sex and goals key to World Cup, Romario tells Jesus

At 21, Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus might be apprehensive about next month’s World Cup — but legendary striker Romario wants him to know the key to success is simple: concentration, goals and plenty of sex.

He said that is how he helped Brazil clinch the 1994 World Cup — and it seemed to work. During the tournament in the US, Romario netted five goals and won player of the tournament, before bagging FIFA’s 1994 World Player of the Year.

“Have enough sex is one piece of advice, as is making the most you can of your days off and, of course, concentrate on match days and during the games,” the player-turned-senator said on Wednesday.

Romario’s record is a tough act to follow — but the renowned striker sees potential in Manchester City’s Jesus.

“I believe he’s quite aware of his football and what it represents for the Brazilian team,” he said. “He has to arrive at the World Cup and score.”

A football superstar known for his sense of fun, Romario is Brazil’s fourth-highest goalscorer — still two goals ahead of Neymar.

Although he only appeared in two World Cups, Romario was star of the show in the US, where Brazil scooped their fourth world title after a 24-year drought.

“The World Cup is a totally different competition, in which you have to be 100 percent focused and push all your problems aside, otherwise you aren’t going to have the best Cup possible,” he said.

At 52, Romario has now swapped soccer for politics, winning a seat in Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies in 2010.