Curry leads Pelicans’ elimination

AP, OAKLAND, California

Stephen Curry is back doing everything with fire and flair — and without fear.

Curry on Tuesday night played his most minutes since missing nearly six weeks with a knee injury, finishing with 28 points and helping the Golden State Warriors advance to the Western Conference Finals for a fourth straight year by dismantling Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans 113-104 in Game 5.

“I think coach did a great job, though, of just giving him a little bit here and there, and tonight really just letting him go,” Kevin Durant said. “You see when you let the dog off the leash what happens.”

Durant scored 24 points and Klay Thompson added 23 for the Warriors, who with a 15th straight home playoff win tied Chicago for an NBA record.

Davis had 34 points and 19 rebounds for the Pelicans, who overcame the loss of DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending torn Achilles tendon three months ago to make this strong run.

The Pelicans shaved the lead to seven points with two minutes left on a basket by Davis, before Draymond Green’s turnaround fadeaway moments later.

The Warriors advance to play the top-seeded Houston Rockets in what has long been an anticipated Western Conference Finals matchup — with a Finals feel, perhaps.

The series starts on Monday next week in Houston, Texas.

Curry, who returned for Game 2, knocked down an open three-pointer midway through the third and raised his hands to get the crowd going, then made another less than two minutes later.

Jrue Holiday contributed 27 points and 11 assists, but even with better shooting, New Orleans could not stay with deep, score-at-will Golden State.

“No matter what the score is, no matter the time, whatever it is, we play desperate,” Holiday said.

Green had another superb all-around night on both ends with 19 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

The Warriors came out of halftime with a 10-0 run over the opening 1 minute, 54 seconds, forcing two Pelicans time-outs and taking control for the rest of the game.