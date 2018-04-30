SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

WRESTLING

Saudi officials cut broadcast

Saudi General Sports Authority on Saturday apologized after images of scantily clad women appeared on big screens during a world wrestling event in the nation, which hosted women and children for the first time. Viewers said the broadcast of WWE’s “Greatest Royal Rumble” was cut off for a few moments as the images played. The authority said there were shots of women who were “indecent” and added that it would not show matches involving female wrestlers. Friday night’s event featured WWE star John Cena and others.

SOCCER

Sundowns win SA title

The Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday overcame an early setback to defeat Ajax Cape Town 3-1 in Pretoria and clinch a record-extending eighth South African Premiership title. The home side fell behind after two minutes, when Mosa Lebusa scored for the relegation-threatened visitors in the penultimate-round match, but three goals before halftime turned the tide in favor of the Sundowns. The second place Orlando Pirates fell 1-0 at Cape Town City, leaving the Sundowns with an unassailable seven-point advantage going into the final round on May 12. The Kaizer Chiefs put recent troubles behind them to defeat Maritzburg United 2-0 and replace them in third place.

SOCCER

Sevilla fires Montella

Sevilla have fired Italian coach Vincenzo Montella for poor results. The club made the move on Saturday, a day after the team lost at Levante 2-1. It was Sevilla’s ninth straight match without a victory in all competitions. Montella leaves the club in seventh place in La Liga, the last spot guaranteeing a Europa League berth next season.

HOCKEY

Sabres awarded first pick

The struggling Buffalo Sabres were awarded the first pick in the June 22 to June 23 draft after winning the lottery on Saturday. The Sabres, who finished last and won just 25 games this season, now have a chance at selecting Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who is considered by many scouts to be the top prospect available. “We’re absolutely ecstatic,” Buffalo general manager Jason Botterill said. “We’re really looking forward to adding a great player to our group here at the end of June.” The Carolina Hurricanes will pick second, followed by the Montreal Canadiens. The Ottawa Senators and Arizona Coyotes round out the top five picks.

GOLF

Kisner, Brown lead into final

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown on Saturday teamed to shoot an eight-under 64 in better ball to take a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Zurich Classic. The duo last year lost on the fourth hole of a playoff to Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt, the first for the Zurich as a team event. They are in contention once again atop a crowded leaderboard at 20-under 196. Tony Finau and Daniel Summerhays shot a bogey-free 63, and Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam had a 66 to finish one shot behind Kisner and Brown. There were 13 teams within four shots of the lead. Several teams went low in the easier better-ball format. The teams of Brice Garnett-Chesson Hadley, Billy Horschel-Scott Piercy and Jason Dufner-Pat Perez all shot 61s to jump into contention.