Cologne relegated; second-string Roten see off Eintracht

AFP, BERLIN

Youngster Niklas Dorsch scored on his debut on Saturday, as a second-string Bayern Munich side cruised to a 4-1 victory over future coach Niko Kovac and Eintracht Frankfurt, while Cologne were relegated in dramatic fashion after a 3-2 defeat by SC Freiburg.

With all eyes on tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid and with the Bundesliga title wrapped up, Bayern rested several key players, giving first-team debuts to the 20-year-old Dorsch, as well as teenagers Meritan Shabani and Franck Evina.

Bayern are to face Frankfurt and Kovac again in next month’s German Cup final in Berlin.

“We played very efficiently, which is something we didn’t manage to do against Real Madrid last Wednesday,” Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said.

Nils Petersen scored a goal in each half to give Freiburg a comfortable lead, before a dramatic late comeback from Cologne.

Leonardo Bittencourt netted two goals in five minutes to give the visitors hope, but a late strike from Lucas Hoeler sealed Cologne’s relegation.

“Hoeler’s goal was the cherry on the cake of a completely awful season,” Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn said. “We feel totally empty.”

Meanwhile, fellow strugglers Hamburg SV fueled hopes of a miraculous escape with a 3-1 win in VfL Wolfsburg.

Bobby Wood fired Hamburg ahead from the penalty spot on 43 minutes, ending his 247-day goal drought.

Lewis Holtby doubled the lead moments later, nodding Tatsuya Ito’s cross into the far corner. Josip Brekalo pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg 12 minutes from time, but Luca Waldschmidt secured victory in stoppage time for Hamburg.

Hamburg’s third win in four games puts them just two points adrift of safety, as they bid to avoid a first relegation in their history.

“It’s great that the boys are playing so bravely,” Hamburg coach Christian Titz said. “We still need another win in Frankfurt next week, which won’t be easy.”