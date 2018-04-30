Nadal makes final with 400th win on clay; ‘lucky loser’ makes Budapest final

AP, BARCELONA, Spain

Rafael Nadal has added to his clay-court dominance by reaching yet another milestone on the surface.

Nadal on Saturday defeated David Goffin 6-4, 6-0 for his 400th win on clay, reaching the Barcelona Open final for the 11th time.

The top-ranked Spaniard will face 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, the first Greek player to make it to an ATP Tour final in 45 years. He defeated fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 7-5, 6-3.

Nadal was broken early in the first set by the 10th-ranked Goffin, but quickly took control.

“I’m very happy. I played I think my best match of the tournament so far,” Nadal said.

He has won 44 consecutive sets on clay, extending his own record, and with a record of 400-35, Nadal has the best ever winning percentage on clay. He has won a record 54 titles on dirt.

Nadal needed to win his 11th Barcelona title yesterday to retain his No. 1 ranking.

“Stefanos is a great player,” Nadal said. “Always the young players have something special and he’s playing with big confidence. He’s playing so well, so it’s going to be a very tough match.”

World No. 63 Tsitsipas is the youngest finalist in Barcelona since 2005. He is trying to become the first unseeded champion in the tournament since Gaston Gaudio in 2002.

“I went onto the court and enjoyed every single moment,” said Tsitsipas, who can become the first Greek to win an ATP Tour title. “I am very proud of myself and also I believe I made my country proud.”

“I have watched millions of his matches on clay,” Tsitsipas said. “I was preparing for this match already, 10 years. I’m going to go out there, enjoy it and play my best.”

HUNGARIAN OPEN

AFP, BUDAPEST

Six days after being knocked out in the qualifying round, Italian 25-year-old Marco Cecchinato on Saturday made the most of a reprieve to reach the Hungarian Open final.

World No. 92 Cecchinato came from a set down to beat eighth seed Andreas Seppi 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to book a place his first final.

“It is very strange, because I lost last week [in qualifying] and tomorrow I will play the final,” said Cecchinato, who earned a place in the main draw as a “lucky loser” after Serbia’s Laslo Djere pulled out.

“It was a tough match,” Cecchinato told atpworldtour.com. “I know Andreas very well because we are friends, I have practiced with him for so many years.”

In yesterday’s final, Cecchinato was to meet either Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia or Australia’s John Millman, whose semi-final on Saturday was level at a set apiece when bad light caused a suspension.