Pliskova fells Vandeweghe to claim Stuttgart title

AP, STUTTGART, Germany

Karolina Pliskova yesterday recovered from a slow start to defeat Coco Vandeweghe 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to claim the Stuttgart Open title.

The Czech fifth seed earned the second clay trophy of her career after Prague three years ago and was the first from her nation to play in the German final.

Vandeweghe, who beat three top 10 players this week, was unable to keep the best clay run of her career alive in the final.

The world No. 16 was bidding to become the first American winner in Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

She had on Saturday defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final, while in the other semi-final, Pliskova hit six aces and converted three of her eight break points to beat Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-4, 6-2.

Vandeweghe, who on Friday upset world No. 1 Simona Halep, lost just two points behind her first serve and never faced a break point against sixth seed Garcia.