SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Iniesta to leave Barcelona

Andres Iniesta is leaving Barcelona after 16 trophy-filled seasons with the club. “This season is the last,” Iniesta announced on Friday in an emotional news conference attended by most of his teammates, his family and club executives. After regaining his composure, he added: “I have spent all my life here at this club and it is not easy to leave. The club has placed its confidence in me and considered me a player who is honest with myself and the club, and I said that if I am not able to give it all to my club that has given everything to me that I wouldn’t be happy.” Iniesta, who turns 34 on May 11, said he intends to continue playing, but did not say what his next club would be. Local media report he is going to a Chinese club. “I have always said that I would never compete against my club, so all the options outside Europe are open,” Iniesta said. “When the season is over we will know my choice.”

GOLF

Close pack in Beijing final

England’s Matt Wallace and Adrian Otaegui of Spain share the lead going into the final round of the US$3.2 million China Open today, but with the chasing pack stalking them. The duo were at 12-under after yesterday’s third round with the triple threat of Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, Julien Guerrier of France and Spain’s Jorge Campillo all a shot behind. On 10-under were six players, ensuring that today’s finale looks set to go right to the wire. Reigning champion Alex Levy of France was in a share of 12th, three shots off the leaders at Topwin Golf and Country Club in Beijing. No Taiwanese player made the cut.

OLYMPICS

Norman awarded for salute

The Australian Olympic Committee yesterday awarded a posthumous Order of Merit to Peter Norman, a record-holding sprinter who supported two Americans in their famous Black Power salute at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. At the Games, Norman split US track stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos to snatch silver in 20.06 seconds, setting a national record for the 200m sprint that still stands after 50 years. The committee said it was Norman’s decision to stand in solidarity with Smith and Carlos during their silent civil rights protest that further etched him into Australian Olympic folklore. During the award ceremony, Smith and Carlos both put a black-gloved fist in the air. Norman backed their gesture, wearing an Olympic Project for Human Rights badge in support, but was then frozen out of future Games selection and airbrushed from Australian Olympic history until recently.

SOCCER

Brazil’s Del Nero banned

Brazilian official Marco Polo del Nero was on Friday banned for life for bribery and corruption by the FIFA ethics committee. FIFA said that Del Nero, the former Brazilian Football Confederation president and one-time FIFA executive committee member, was also fined 1 million Swiss francs (US$1.01 million). Del Nero was in 2015 indicted by the US Department of Justice in its sprawling investigation of international soccer corruption linked to broadcasting contracts of competitions. Proven charges of unethical conduct against Del Nero included “bribery and corruption,” “offering and accepting gifts and other benefits” and conflicts of loyalty, FIFA said. He can challenge the sanctions at FIFA’s appeal committee, then the Court of Arbitration for Sport.